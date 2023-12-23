Mary T. Galvin (née Leonard), Ballingarry

Mary T. Galvin (née Leonard)

Gortinarable, Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary, E53 E899

Mary, predeceased by her husband John, parents Chris and Margaret (Peig) and brother Podge.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Chris and his partner Emma, brothers Michael, Séan and Kevin, sister Brigid, brother-in-law Tomás, sisters-in-law Carmel, Denise and Kathleen, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday evening from 5pm – 8pm. Arriving on Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, The Pike, for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.