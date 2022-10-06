Mary Slattery nee Cashin, Fethard

The Green, Fethard.

October 5th 2022.

Deeply regretted by her husband Austy, daughters Alma (Pollard) and Grace (Nagle), sons Paddy, Tommy, John and Donie, sons in law Bill and Johnny, daughter in law Fiona, grandchildren Siobhan, Cillian, Cathal, Sarah and Sally, great grandchild Billy, sisters Margaret and Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives , neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 3pm followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on parishchurch.net