Mary Shelley nee Maher, Templemore

Park Avenue West, Templemore.

27th of January 2022, predeceased by her husband Tony and brother Pierce.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen, Bridget and Patricia, son Anthony, grandchildren, Kathryn, Padraic, David, Conor and Sive. Greatgrandchildren Rory, Anna and Caoimhe, sons in law, daughter in law, sisters Kathleen McBride and Eileen Breen, brothers in law, sister-in-law, grandson-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to friends of Nenagh Hospital, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Mary’s requiem mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

