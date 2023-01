Loughboy, Kilkenny, and formerly of Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore.

6th of January 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully.

Deeply regretted by her sister Lilly, brother Pat, relatives, and friends,

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Tuesday Evening from 5-30 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem mass in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Templemore Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left at ejgrey.com