Mary Sheehy neé Crosse, Moyne

The Glebe, Cooleeney, Moyne and formerly Killoran, Moyne and Aughnagamaun, Moycarkey, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness borne with great dignity, under the wonderful care of the Staff of Waterford University Hospital.

Predeceased by her sister Josephine (Ryall) and brother Thomas.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Denis, daughters Catherine (Foy), Margaret (Wright) and Mary Ellen (Brolan), grandchildren Thomás, Mairead, Mairi, Bill and Denis, sons in law Tom, John and Joe, sisters Bridget (Doherty) and Peggy (Coman), brothers Jerry and Willie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Mary and Jane, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 9th September from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church Moyne on Friday 10th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Cooleeney graveyard, Moyne.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish

