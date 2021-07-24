Mary Sheehan nee Moloney

Kilcoran, Cahir.

Mary passed away peacefully at South Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Noel and brother Michael. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family Anne, Margaret, Siobhan, Dan, Jim and Michael, sons in law Noel, Peter and Paddy, daughters in law Breda and Nicola, sister Grace, brothers John, Andrew, Jimmy, Donal, Martin. Her brother in law Michael and her beloved grandchildren Orla, Zoe, Michael, Ciara, Tadgh, Anna, Grace and James, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby for mass at 11am, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to P.S.P.A Ireland

