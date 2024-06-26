Mary Sheedy, Kilkenny and Templemore

Parcnagowan, Kilkenny and formerly Kiltillane, Templemore.

Mary passed away peacefully on 24th June 2024.

Beloved mother of Andy and Lily (Boyd). Mary will be deeply missed by her loving children, parents Tim and Tess Sheedy, brothers John, Tony, Tadhg, Senan and Owen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and staff and patients at Kilkenny Chiropractic Clinic.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home, John’s Green, Kilkenny (R95XE00) on Friday from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny (R95VX96).

Funeral afterwards to the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium for Service at 3pm.

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-patricks-kilkenny

House private please.