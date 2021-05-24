Mary Ryan, Templemore and Moyne

Church Avenue, Templemore, Late of Moyneard, Moyne

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, sister Josephine, brothers Pat & Dennis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore at 12 Noon, followed by interment in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

