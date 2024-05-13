Mary Ryan, Nenagh and Templederry

Knockinpierce, Nenagh and formerly of Clohonan House, Templederry.

Peacefully, on May 12th 2024 at her brother John and Margaret’s residence in Templederry.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Pa & Peggy and her brother in law Michael.

Will be sadly missed by her loving brothers John & Liam, Sisters Noeleen (O’Rourke), Bernie (Poniard), Anne (O’Connor), Patricia (Murphy), Breda (Hickey) & Kathleen (Cleary). Sisters in law Margaret & Anna, brothers in law Davy, Noel, Gerry, Jim & D.J. Aunts Kathleen & Josie, aunts in law, nieces & nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry at 8 o’clock.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the New Cemetery Templederry.