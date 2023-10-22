Mary Ryan, Nenagh

Mary Ryan (née Kennedy)

Lower Capparoe, Nenagh.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on Oct 22nd 2023. Predeceased by her beloved brothers Sean, Jim & Michael and sister Nonie (Cunneen). Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Joe and Cherished family Anthony, Declan & Eric. Grandchildren Rebecca, Sally, Molly & Charlotte. Daughters in law Jenny & Claire. Brothers in law, sisters in law, Nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday evening from 6 o;c to 8 o’c. Remains to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines for Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 o’c. Livestream details to follow. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

” The Ryan family would like to acknowledge the great care and kindness shown to Mary by all at Nenagh Hospital and the staff of Ward 8C at University Hospital Limerick. For this they are very grateful”

House Private Please