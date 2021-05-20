Mary Ryan (nee Doherty), Templederry

Mary Ryan nee Doherty

Baroda, Templederry, Nenagh & late of Ballinacargy, Westmeath. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick.

Will be forever missed by her loving husband Donie, sons Michael, Donal, Eugene, Derek, Kevin and Garrett. Daughters in law Maureen, Caroline, Marie, Marita, Nuala and Debbie. Grandchildren, brother Tommy, sisters in law, neice and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest In peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family Requiem mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry Church this Saturday at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on http://funeralslive.ie/

We suggest using the online condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time.

House strictly private Please.

