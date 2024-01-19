Mary Ryan nee Connolly, Upperchurch

Glown, Upperchurch, Thurles

Retired National Teacher

Beloved wife of Con, much loved mother of Eileen, Thomas, John, Aengus, Cathal, Diarmaid, Mairead, Grainne and Niamh. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers Paddy and JohnJoe, Con’s sister-in-law Mary, her twelve much loved grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch, this Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1:30pm followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/