Mary Ryan nee Carroll, Garrangrena, Borrisoleigh

Garrangrena, Borrisoleigh, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, sons Willie, Paddy, Sean, Anthony and Austin, daughter Mary, sister Kitty Shanahan, daughters in law Catherine, Julie, Margaret and Eileen, son in law John, grandchildren Marguerite, Anita, John, Liam, Caitriona, Sarah, Micheal, Jack, Luke and Niall, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, on Sunday from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery Borrisoleigh.