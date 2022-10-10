Mary Ryan, London and Thurles

London and formerly of Brittas and Highfield Court, Cabra Road, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of St. Judes Nursing Home, Sutton, London.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary, brother Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Betty, Alice and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only please.