Mary Russell nee Ryan, Thurles

Moyne Road, Thurles and formerly Boulabeha, Moyne.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Josie (Stokes). Will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Shortt), Mary (Darling), Ann (Russell) and Josephine (Lawlor), grandchildren Paul, Mikey, Jane, Emma, Donna and Eoin, great-grandchildren Danielle, Layla, Ellie-Mai and Daithí, sons-in-law Edward, Ian and Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie