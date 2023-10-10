Mary Richardson nee Hayes, Nenagh and London

Whetstone, London and late of “Whitebarns”, Killeen, Nenagh.

It is with the deepest sadness that the Richardson Family shares the news of the death of Mary (Nana May) who passed peacefully on Saturday 23rd September 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished Mother to Stuart and Liam, loving Mother-in-law to Deirdre (Stuart) and Emily (Liam) and devoted Grandmother to Harry, Jack, Ella and Olivia.

Mary will be lovingly missed and forever remembered by her children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law; Mary, nephew; Liam, extended family and her wonderful neighbours and friends both in Ireland and in the UK.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at Church of the All Saints, Killeen on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines.

