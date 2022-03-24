Mary Quigley nee Ryan (Rodger), Newport

Rootagh, Newport.

peacefully, at her home, on 23rd March 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe and son Vincent, sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours, carers and dear friends.

Reposing this Friday evening, March 25th, at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Saturday morning.

Burial immediately afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and letters of comfort can be sent to Delany-Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport, Co.Tipperary.