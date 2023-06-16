Mary Quigley Nee Molampy, Nenagh

44 Silver Street Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at Nenagh General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her beloved parents Phil & Margaret and her brother Denis.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver and cherished daughters Paula (Byrne), Olivia (Hoban), Valarie (Hartigan), Clara (Cummins) & Lisa (Kenny). Sisters Joan, Margaret & Carmel. Grandchildren Sean, Aisling, Emma, Adam, Barry, Holly, Luke, Aoife, Eoin, Darragh, Shea & Aoibhe. Great-grandchildren Emily, Tommy & Noah. Sons in law Trevor, Tim, David, Peter & Justin. Brothers in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 6 to 8.

Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 1.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie – Followed by private Cremation.

The Quigley family would like to express their gratitude to her carers Ann Marie, Bernie & Eileen. for their kindness and professionalism shown to Mary.