Mary Prendergast nee Costello, Clogheen

Gortacullen, Clogheen.

Mary passed away, unexpectedly, at Tipperary University Hospital.

She will be very sadly missed her loving husband Willie, daughters Bernadette, Teresa, Geraldine, Denise and Marian, sons in law Raymond and Pete, beloved grandchildren Cillian and Ava, sister Ann, brothers Francis and Stephen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Mary’s funeral cortége will leave her home at 11.30am on Friday morning to arrive at Ballybacon Church for requiem Mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan (Click on Ballybacon tab)

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

