Mary Phelan (nee Ormond), Templemore

Elmhurst, Barnane, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, sons John and Emmet, daughter Niamh, deeply regretted by her family, brothers Sean and Colm, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (E41 W223) on Monday evening from 5pm till 7pm.

A private family cremation will take place on Tuesday in Shannon Crematorium.

In the interest of protecting the public from the spread of Covid 19 the family would appreciate a sympathy card and messages of support as much as attendance at the house.