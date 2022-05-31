Mary Phelan nee O’ Meara, Thurles and Moyne

Kickham Street, Thurles and Boulabaha, Moyne.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Fenor Hill Nursing home in her 89th Year.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and Her son Gerald Anthony,

Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret and Betty and son Eamonn, sisters in law and many relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7 30pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Moyne on Thursday at 11.30am. Interment in St. Mary’s cemetery Moyne afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com