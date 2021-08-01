Mary (Peggy) Byrne (nee Dorney), Thurles

Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, under the wonderful care of her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie and son Austin. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Carmel and Nuala, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in law Richard, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brother in law, cousins, relatives, great neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 3rd August, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 4th August at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence