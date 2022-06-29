Mary O’Reilly (née Brennan), Templemore

Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary

28th of June 2022, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, predeceased by her husband Paddy, brother Paul (Paris), and sister Sr. Bríd (Galway).

Cherished mother of Mairéad, Bríd, Michael (Fr. Ailbe), Pat, Éamonn, Edel, Áine (Sr. Colette Marie) and Martin.

Deeply regretted by sisters Sr. Nano and Margaret, brothers Geoff, Padraic and Brendan, daughters in law, Caitríona, Linda and Hailey, sons in law, Henry, Pat and Eamonn, grandchildren, Caoimhe, Lorcan, Áíne, Peter, Pádraig, Niamh, Colm, Cathal, Ciarán, Orla, Michael, Pádraic, Brendan, Ronan, Aoife and Oisín, great grandchild Éabha, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday evening the 1st of July 2022 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday the 2nd of July at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family would appreciate adherence to current Covid guidelines, and mask wearing would be appreciated.

Mary’s mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

May Mary’s gentle soul rest in peace.