Mary O’Meara, Thurles

Ard Mhuire, Thurles and formerly Rahealty, Thurles

In her 95th year, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of St John’s Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Christy, brothers Joe, Timmy, Jack, Ned and Malachy, sisters Kitty and Bridie.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Bried and Pauline, son John, grandchildren Nichola, Jamie, Paul, Siobhán and Lisa, great-grandchildren Jessica and Justin, son in law Harry (Ely), daughter in law Annmarie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Mary’s funeral is private.

Mary’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Sunday at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie .

House private please.

