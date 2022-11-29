Mary O’Meara (nee Casey), Nenagh

Kevinstown House, Coolbawn, Nenagh

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

November 29th, 2022.

Predeceased by her parents Nora and John, brothers Bernard and Tom and baby Martin Joseph.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Deirdre (Galbraith), Carmel and Caitriona, sons Joseph and Paul,sisters Josie, Sr Catherine, Ann, Sr Noreen and Peggy, brothers Br John, Paddy and Willie, son in law Allen, daughters in law Alison and Anna and by Michael, grandchildren Laura, Jane, David, Aisling, Michael, Clara, Connie and Orla, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday morning to Saint Barron’s Church, Kilbarron at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am.

Burial to follow in Kilbarron New Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre Palliative Team.