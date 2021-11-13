Mary O’Keeffe (nee Dooling), Newcastle & Clonmel

Mary O’Keeffe (Nee Dooling)

Flemmingstown, Newcastle, and The Late Late Shop, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 12th November 2021 peacefully at her residence after a Short Illness.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons and daughters Michael, Conor, Andrea, Nicola and Partners Stacey and Evan, Parents Tom and Nora, brothers, sisters, Uncles, Aunts, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

Mary’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown Clonmel at 10.50am for requiem mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Followed by burial in Molough Cemetery, Newcastle.

