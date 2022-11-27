Mary O’Gorman nee Troy, Cahir and Waterford

Abbey Street, Cahir and formerly of Ballygunner Waterford.

Mary, daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jim Troy, formerly of Ballygunner, Co. Waterford, passed, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her husband David, son Dave, brothers Francis, Michael, Jamesie and her sister Ann.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son Anthony, daughters in law Debbie and Jane, grandchildren Eanna, Caolan, Aoife, Ciara, David and Eadaoin, great-grandson Killian, brothers Paddy, David, and Gerard, sisters Breda, Margaret and Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/mary-o-gorman-2/