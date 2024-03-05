Mary O’Dwyer née Quinlan, Clonmel and Fethard

Roseville, Summerhill Drive, Clonmel and formerly of St Patricks Place, Fethard.

March 3rd 2024, peacefully in her 84th year, surrounded by her loving family, in South Tipperary University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Timmy and mother of Anthony and Sandra.

Mary will be sadly missed by her family, her granddaughter Samantha, grandson Joseph, daughter in law Siobhán, Seanie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online at www.fethardabbey.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Ireland which can be made online at www.parkinsons.ie

Family home private please.