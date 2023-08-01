Mary O’Dwyer nee O’Brien, Clonoulty and Cork

Corbally Lower, Clonoulty and late of Cloyne, Co. Cork.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Nenagh Manor Nursing Home on 31/7/23.

Predeceased by her beloved sister Teresa.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Bernie, Carmel, John, Valerie, Michelle, Geraldine & Yvonne and their father Michael. Sisters Frances & Josephine. Brother Willie. Grandchildren Natalie, Dylan, Gary, Amy, Seàn, Evan, Lauren, Oran, Tristan, Saoirse, Naiomi, great-grandchildren Darragh & Kai, Daughter in law Niamh & also by James & Paddy. Brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Wednesday from 5 o’clock with removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty arriving at 7.30.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.