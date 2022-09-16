Mary O’Connell neé Hayes, Thurles

Mathew Avenue, Thurles

September 15th 2022. (Peacefully) Surrounded by her Loving family and in the excellent care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

In her 93rd year.

Pre-Deceased by her husband Denis and sister Mona O’Dwyer.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Joseph, daughters Denise and Edel, brother William Hayes, sister Joan Vaughan, grandchildren Jennifer and Ian O’Connell, Kyle,Owen, Fiona and Myles Traynor, Aaron, Tony, Lauren, Shane and Diarmuid Ryan, son in law Cornelius, The Hayes, O’Dwyer, Vaughan, Walsh and O’Rourke families, nephews, nieces, relatives, especially her carer Eileen Coen and all the staff at the Golden Years, St Mary’s Thurles, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7:45pm.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery Cashel.

Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie