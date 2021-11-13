Mary O’Callaghan nee Nealon, Nenagh

Curraghbawn House, Newtown, Nenagh.

November 12th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Mick), sisters Laurine and Cepta and brother Sean.

Very sadly missed by her loving daughter Sarah, grandson Michael, brothers Donie and Pat, sisters Pauline (Kelly), Colette (O’Reilly) and Bernadette McKenna), Sarah’s partner Henry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the parish live stream service https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

