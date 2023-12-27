Mary O’Brien nee Reddan, Killaloe

Crossroads, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her mother Mary and father Johnny, sister Annie and brothers Tom and John. Sadly missed by her loving husband Eddie, sons Trevor and Wesley, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Mary’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe Wednesday the 27th of December at 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday the 28th at 11am for Funeral Mass in St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe, followed by burial in Reilig Lua, Killaloe.