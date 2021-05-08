Mary O’Brien (nee Hynes), Roscrea & England

Derry, Rathcabbin, Roscrea & formerly of The Fiveally & Surrey,England.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Debbie and Jackie, sons Damien, David and Michael, grandchildren Sean, lucie, Lily, Michael, Erin, Kieran, Callum, Alexander, Kian and Ruari, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, Aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin for family funeral mass at 11 am, burial afterwards in Bonoham cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Tullamore Hospital.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines Mary’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

