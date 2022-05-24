Mary O’Brien Nee Connors, Clonmel

Oliver Plunket Terrace, Clonmel,

Reposing at her residence in Oliver Plunkett Terrace (E91 FP26) this Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Thursday morning to St.Mary’s church Irishtown arriving at 11.50 o’clock for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Mary’s requiem mass can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie