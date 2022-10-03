Mary Ó Meara (Née Gardiner), Nenagh

Redwood, Lorrha, Nenagh

Peacefully in her 96th year, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe , sister Sally and brother in law Pakie. Deeply regretted by her loving son Val, daughter in law Anne, grandchildren Sean, Megan, Kate, Alan and Sean’s partner Danielle, nephews PJ and Hubert Glynn, niece Marie Regan, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Val and Anne’s residence, Redwood, Lorrha, E45 C520, from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Redwood Church for funeral mass at 1 pm burial afterwards in St Ruadhan’s Church Cemetery, Lorrha.