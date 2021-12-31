Mary Noone nee Ring, Thurles

Sarsfield Street, Thurles.

Died peacefully on December 31st, in the wonderful care of the staff at Cork University Hospital and in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her darling daughter Sinéad. She will be greatly missed by her husband Tom, daughters Fiona (O’Keeffe), Libby and Kate, her beloved grandchildren Sinéad, Ronan and Alice, her sisters Anne Cody and Margaret Burke and brother Denis Ring, sons-in-law Graham and Philip, her great neighbours in Sarsfield Street and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 7pm to 9pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence