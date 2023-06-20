Mary (Nin) Kelly nee Rankin, Clonmel

Knocklofty Farmhouse and formerly Scrouthea, Clonmel.

Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Cluain Arann Nursing Home, Tipperary on Monday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Petie and sister Judy (Blanche) she will be sadly missed by her son Pat, daughters Deirdre (O’Dwyer) and Ann-Marie (Keenan), grandchildren Claire, Raini, Niamh, Fiona, Elaine, Mark, Leanne and Daniel, great-grandchildren Clíodhna and Darragh, sons-in-law Peter and Gerry, daughter-in-law Catsy, nephews Trevor and Sean, niece Michelle, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.