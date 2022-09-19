Mary Murphy (Née Gleeson), Thurles

St. Joseph, Dublin Road, Thurles

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom.

Deeply regretted by her devoted family, sons John, Paul and Tom, daughters Patricia, Ursula, Catherine and Marie, grand-children Kate, Anna, Sam, Jennifer, Marianne, Tom, Michael, Ella and Karl, great-grandson Franz, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Sean, sisters Ursula (Hanrahan) and Eileen (Broderick), brothers Michael and John, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Liam, P.J. and Bill, sister-in-law Pam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 20th Sept., from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 21st Sept. at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Funeral Mass URL: www.thurlesparish.ie