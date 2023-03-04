Mary Mulcahy (Née Fennelly), Clonmel

Ballanattin, Clerihan, Clonmel.

In her 97th year.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband John and their son Donal, her brother James Fennelly, her sisters Lily Hackett, Tessie Donohoe and Philomena Barry.

Deeply regretted by her family Eamon, Margaret (Horan), Frances (Phelan), Mary (Leahy), Kevin and Gerard, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Frank Fennelly, sisters in law Bridget Fennelly and Agnes Fennelly, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday from 4.00pm with removal to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan, at 7.00pm, to arrive at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.