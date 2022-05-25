Mary Moylan nee Quigley, Newport

Ballymackeogh, Newport.

24th May 2022 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy and loving sister of the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Moira, sons Thomas and Eamon, son in law Michael O’Meara, daughter in law Elaine, grandchildren Thomas, Maeve, James, Cormac, Cathal and Amy, brother Eddie, sisters Noreen Hartigan and Eileen Donnelly, sisters sin law, brother in law nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery, Newport.