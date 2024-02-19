Mary Morris nee O’Farrell, Clonmel and Ballyporeen

Redwood Place, Prior Park, Clonmel and Eldon’s Lounge, Dillon Street, Clonmel and formerly Ballyporeen.

Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Bon Secours Hospital, Cork in the early hours of Monday morning, in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Eldon, brothers Michael and Jim and brother-in-law Ted (Murphy)

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons David, Paul, Conor and Brian, daughter Anne (Lyons), grandchildren Jessica, Danny, Anna, James, Ellie, Laura, Sarah, John, Patrick and David, brother Sean, sister Amelia (Murphy), son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Jane, Barbara and Noeleen, sisters-in-law Mairéad, Birdie, and Elaine, nephews, nieces, extended family, former teaching colleagues and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church with Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement www.sthm.org/donate.html

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page