Mary Morris, Birr & Borrisokane

Newbridge Street, Birr, formerly Drumnamahaneisland, Drumnamahane, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

Died September 2nd, 2021.

Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny, she will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Newbridge Street, Birr from 6pm-8pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday to St. Brendan’s Church, Birr to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery, Rathcabbin.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot do so, please feel free to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence section below.

Funeral mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr and also Birr Parish Radio link: 106fm.

