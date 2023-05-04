Mary (Molly) Doherty Nee Caplice, Cahir

Knockgraffon, Cahir and formerly of Collentallagh Burncourt,

Formerly of Coolentallagh Burncourt, peacefully in the wonderful care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home Cahir.

Predeceased by her beloved grandson Cormac and her brothers Maurice and John. Very sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, son Tom, daughters Helen Collette and Michelle, grandchildren Joey, Ciara, Daniel, Tom and Conor, brothers Michael and Jimmy, sons in law Paudie and Donal, daughter in law Margaret, sisters in law Eileen and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Knockgraffon Church on Saturday morning for mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Knockgraffon cemetery.