Mary McKenna nee Sheedy, Portroe

Cloneygowney, Portroe, Nenagh.

Died on March 9th, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her infant baby Mary, brother Sean and sister Margaret, beloved wife of Marty and loving mother of Dolores and Martin.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Pat Byrne, daughter-in-law Yvonne, her adored grandchildren Conor, Robert, Ciara, Craig and Killian, also by Gemma and Caoimhe, brother-in-law Denis, sisters-in-law Mary and Christina, nieces, nephews, cousins Nancy Ryan and Mary Quinn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Please continue to wear face masks in the funeral home and church and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can watch it on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes