Mary McGrath nee Lonergan, Clonmel

Highfield Grove, Clonmel.

6th August 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband William McGrath and son in law Kevin Bolger and Sean’s partner Carmel

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Liam, Noreen, Maire, Sean, Vera, Annette, Rita, Collette and Cyril and their partners, grandchildren, sister Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Mary’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s church on Wednesday morning for Requiem mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.