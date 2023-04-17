Mary McCormack, Drangan

Magoury, Drangan, Thurles

15th April 2023. Predeceased by her sister Kitty, brothers Johnny, Ned and Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her sister Ellen (Nellie), nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule (E41 HH66) this evening from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Drangan on Tuesday morning at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please.