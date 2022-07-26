Mary (May) Doherty nee Cullagh, Templetuohy

Longorchard, Templetuohy, Thurles.

25th of July 2022, predeceased by her husband Ned.

Peacefully in her 89th year.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Aine, Eileen, and Mary, sons Denis and Eamonn , sons in law, Tom, John and Willie, daughters in law, Ann and ide, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends,

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com