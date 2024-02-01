Mary (May) Coonan nee Tierney, Borrisokane

Ballymassey, Borrisokane.

Predeceased by her husband William, daughter Marie and her parents John and Kate Tierney.

Mary will be deeply missed by her loving sons, John and Liam(William), daughter in law Paula, grandchildren Aoife and Dylan, sister in law Lil, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Friday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving to SS Peter and Paul’s church Borrisokane on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on churchcamlive.ie

House Private Please.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff for the exceptional care given to Mary at St Conlons Nursing Home over the last three years.