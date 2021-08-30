Mary (Maureen) Williams (nee Carroll), Cahir

Carrigeen, Cahir.

Maureen,( Pre-deceased by her husband Jack) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in her 87th year in the special and wonderful care of her granddaughter Deirdre and her husband Paddy.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Eamon, Redmond and John, daughters Marie, Breeda, Margaret and Patricia, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Maureen’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Tuesday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for mass at 10.30am after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in Maureen’s memory if desired to Cahir Day Care Centre.

