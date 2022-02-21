Mary (Maura) Keating O’Callaghan, Carrick-on-Suir

Late of Lower Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir.

In her 100th year.

Reposing at Walshes funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving for funeral mass on Thursday at St. Nicholas Church at 10.30am followed by burial in the Friar cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence